SAN FRANCISCO: Google sold more than one Home, smart speaker, every second since it started shipping in mid-October, taking the sales numbers to over six million, the company has announced.



"We sold more than one Google Home device every second since Google Home Mini started shipping in October," Rishi Chandra, VP, Product Management, Google Home, said in a blog post on Friday.



"Google Home usage increased 9X this holiday season over last year's, as you controlled more smart devices, asked more questions, listened to more music, and tried out all the new things you can do with your Assistant on Google Home," added Scott Huffman, Vice President, Engineering, Google Assistant.



The tech giant currently offers three Home devices -- the original Home, the Home Max and the Home Mini. However, it did not reveal the sales figures for the individual devices.



Meanwhile Amazon, Google's main rival in the smart speaker space has not revealed exactly how many Echo smart speakers it has sold but it pegged the number of its competing Echo Dot sales in the millions, according to Businessinsider.com.



Google in November rolled out an update that will allow you to use Home speakers as intercom systems in your house.



People can now broadcast their voice from Google Assistant on smartphones or voice-activated speakers like Google Home.



"When you need to round up the family in the morning, just say 'Ok Google, broadcast it's time for school!' and your message will broadcast to all Google Assistant-enabled speakers in your home," Alex Duong, Product Manager, Google Home, said in a blog post.



To get the feature work, sign in with the same Google Account for all devices. The feature is currently available in the US, Australia, Canada and the UK.



