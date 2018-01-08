SAN FRANCISCO: Collaborating with long-time rival chip manufacturer AMD, Intel Corporation on Monday announced the 8th-generation Intel Core processor with Radeon RX Vega M Graphics that has special features for gamers, content creators and fans of Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR).



The new 8th-gen chipset will come in two configurations -- one with "Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics" (65W total package power) and the other with "RX Vega M GH Graphics" (100W total package power) which features an unlocked configuration.



"Our collaboration with Intel expands the installed base for AMD Radeon GPUs and brings to market a differentiated solution for high-performance graphics," Scott Herkelman, Vice President and General Manager, AMD Radeon Technologies Group, said in a statement.



"Together, we are offering gamers and content creators the opportunity to have a thinner-and-lighter PC capable of delivering discrete performance-tier graphics experiences in AAA games and content creation applications," Herkelman added.



Earlier in November, the chipset major first shared details about this new addition to the 8th-gen Intel Core processor family that brings together the Intel quad-core CPU, Radeon RX Vega M graphics and 4GB dedicated HBM2 using Intel's "Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge" (EMIB) technology.



EMIB acts as a high-speed intelligent information bridge between the GPU and HBM2 and reduces the usual silicon footprint to less than half that of discrete components implemented separately, the company claimed.



Forthcoming devices that will feature this processor will include the thin and lightweight 2-in-1s from Dell and HP as well as the NUC that Intel had introduced.



The Intel NUC is a four-by-four inch mini PC with a customisable board that accepts a wide variety of memory, storage and operating systems.



Meanwhile, with 14.6 per cent market share, Samsung Electronics replaced chip maker giant Intel to become the top player in the global semiconductor industry in 2017, market research firm Gartner said.



This is the first time Intel has been toppled since 1992 as worldwide semiconductor revenue totalled $419.7 billion in 2017 -- a 22.2 per cent increase from 2016.



