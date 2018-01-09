LAS VEGAS: Expanding its laptop line-up, Taiwanese hardware and electronics brand Acer on Monday launched four new devices at the ongoing "Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018" here.



At 8.98-mm thickness, "Swift 7" is the world's thinnest laptop that runs Windows 10. It is powered by Intel Core i7 processor and features an all-day battery life and 4G LTE connection, the company said in a statement.



"Building on the engineering breakthroughs from the previous generation, the new 'Swift 7' steps up the game with an even slimmer chassis, powerful performance and always-on 4G LTE connectivity for professionals on the go," said Jerry Kao, President of IT Products Business of Acer Inc.



The Acer "Swift 7" will be available in North America in March with prices starting at $1,699 and in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in April with prices starting at 1,699 euros.



The company also announced "Spin 3" (SP314-51) laptop which features a 360-degree dual-torque hinge that makes it easy to convert into a laptop, tablet, display and even provides a space-saving tent mode.



It sports the 8th-Gen Intel Core processor and provides 12 hours of battery life.



The Acer "Spin 3" will be available in North America in February with prices starting at $599 and in EMEA in January with prices starting at 649 euros.



Featuring Windows 10 OS, the 15-inch "Nitro 5" gaming laptop is targeted towards mainstream users.



"With performance to effortlessly power mainstream titles, the Acer 'Nitro 5' houses essential technologies that casual gamers value most," said Jerry Hou, General Manager, Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.



The device features the latest-generation "AMD Radeon RX560" graphics. The Acer Nitro 5 will be available in North America in April with prices starting at $799 and in EMEA in April at 1,099 euros.



Acer "Chromebook 11" offers a 11.6-inch display.



"The new Acer 'Chromebook 11' will deliver strong performance with all the benefits of Chrome OS at an excellent value," said James Lin, General Manager, Commercial and Detachable Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.



Models in the Acer Chromebook 11 line (CB311-8HT/ CB311-8H) will be available in North America in April with prices starting at $249 and in EMEA in March at 249 euros.



The company was yet to announce the availability of the devices in India.

