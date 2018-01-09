NEW DELHI: Homegrown messaging app Hike Messenger on Tuesday launched "Hike ID" which is a unique identity that lets the users chat on the platform without sharing their mobile number, thus maintaining privacy.



"Privacy is at the centre of everything we do at Hike. 'Hike ID' is the next step for us to make this value proposition even stronger by enabling easier discovery and control while connecting with others," Pathik Shah, Vice President, Product at Hike, said in a statement.



It's also easy to search for someone with simply their "Hike ID", so one no longer needs to go through the cumbersome process of saving a friend's number before being able to send him or her a message, the company said.



Android users will be able to create and share their "Hike ID," starting next week. The feature will be rolled out for iOS users later.



Hike is planning to add more services like cab bookings, bus, train, movie tickets and pay bills in the first quarter of 2018.



Launched in 2012, Hike has over 100 million users. The company has over 350 employees at two offices in Delhi and Bengaluru.

