NEW DELHI: Chinese electronic major iVOOMi on Tuesday launched its second series of flagship smartphones -- i1 and i1s -- with dual rear camera at Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,499, respectively.



"i1" and "i1s" are packed with 2GB RAM+16GB ROM and 3GB RAM+32GB ROM specification, respectively, that can be expanded up to 128GB on both the devices. They are also equipped with 3000mAh battery and run Android 7.0 Nougat.



Both the devices comes with the screen size of 5.45-inch (13.84 cm) HD Infinity Edge Display (18:9 Screen Ratio).



"We are extremely excited to introduce 'i1' and 'i1s' as our second flagship series that resonates with a large segment of users across the country," Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi, India said in a statement.



The devices sports 13MP+2MP dual rear camera with soft flash and auto-focus along with 8MP selfie camera.



Flipkart will have the first flash sale for both the devices on January 10 at 12 p.m. As a launch offer, "i1s" will be available at Rs 6,999.

