LAS VEGAS: HTC VIVE, the Virtual Reality (VR) arm of Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC, on Tuesday announced new hardware upgrades that will deliver premium VR experiences to consumers and enterprises with the introduction of VR headset "VIVE Pro".



VIVE Pro, the price for which is yet to be announced, is built for those who want the best display and audio for their VR experiences. It includes dual-OLED displays for a crisp picture resolution of 2880x1600 combined.



"Vive Pro offers an immediate upgrade for both VR enthusiasts and enterprises that want to utilize the best VR experience," Daniel O'Brien, GM (US), VIVE, said in a statement.



The headset also features integrated, high-performance headphones with a built-in amplifier to offer a heightened sense of presence and an overall richer sound.



"There's a clear need in the VR market for a premium VR experience with high resolution display, integrated audio and the best components available today in a headset," said O'Brien.



The company also unveiled "VIVE Wireless Adaptor" for a better integration for both VIVE and VIVE Pro.



Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now