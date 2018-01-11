NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Thursday unveiled the OnePlus 5T "Lava Red" edition in India for Rs 37,999.



Unlike the original OnePlus 5T which also comes in 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage configuration, this is 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant.



"We are happy to kick-start 2018 with the much-requested OnePlus 5T 'Lava Red' edition, our first-ever red smartphone that will certainly appeal to those looking for the perfect balance of beautiful design and powerful features," Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said in a statement.



The "Lava Red" variant features the dual-camera system of 16MP+20MP rear shooter with f/1.7 aperture on both lenses.



The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and sports 6-inch Full-Optic AMOLED Display with an 18:9 aspect ratio for immersive viewing experience.



Just like the original OnePlus 5T, this one also features "Dash Charge" which is the company's signature powering technology.



Registrations for this limited edition device will begin on Thursday on Amazon.in and will go on sale on January 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now