SAN FRANCISCO: WhatsApp has finally rolled out a new feature for iOS users where they can play YouTube videos right within the instant messaging app.



Beginning Thursday, when your friend sends a YouTube link to you on WhatsApp, you are no longer required to move out of the messaging app to watch it.



The YouTube clip will play inside a floating window on your smartphone.



According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp Beta programmes, users need to update their WhatsApp version to the 2.18.11 update on Apple App Store, that brings bug fixes and general improvements, in order to remotely receive the activation of this feature.



To view a YouTube video on WhatsApp, users simply have to share or receive the URL in a chat and they will see the play button in a bubble.



Earlier, when users clicked on the link, the YouTube video would open in YouTube app installed on the smartphones.



"Fortunately, WhatsApp has worked to allow videos not to be stopped when the user changes the chat," WABetaInfo said.



The update is yet to come to Android and Windows users.



WhatsApp has over 200 million monthly active users in India and 1.2 billion users worldwide.

