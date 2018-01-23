WASHINGTON: Indians' obsession for sending 'Good Morning!' messages is leaving one in three smartphone users in India run out of space on their phones daily, a media report said today.

The problem, discovered by Google, was an overabundance of sun-dappled flowers, adorable toddlers, birds and sunsets sent along with a cheery message, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Millions of Indians, who are getting online for the first time like nothing better than to begin the day by sending 'Good Morning' greetings from their phones.

According to the WSJ, there was a 10-fold increase in the number of Google searches for "Good Morning images" over the past five years.

To tackle the problem, Facebook's WhatsApp messaging service -- which has 200 million monthly active users in India, making the country its biggest market -- added a status message last year so users could say good morning to all of their contacts at once.

Inexpensive smartphones and data plans in India have brought thousands of people online.

According to the report, a survey by data-storage firm Western Digital Corp found that one in three smartphone users in India run out of space daily compared with one in 10 in the US.

WhatsApp says more than 20 billion New Year's messages were sent in India, a record, and more than any other country.