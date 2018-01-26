SAN FRANCISO: The latest Apple iOS 11.3 update supports Advanced Mobile Location (AML) that automatically sends a user's location to emergency services when the user calls.



"Additional iOS 11.3 features include support for Advanced Mobile Location (AML) to automatically send a user's current location when making a call to emergency services in countries where AML is supported," Apple wrote in a blog post.



The feature activates GPS and Wi-Fi services when someone calls any emergency number and then sends a text with the caller's precise location to responders.



AML is not currently supported in the US, but iOS device users in the UK, Belgium, New Zealand, Sweden, Lithuania and some parts of Lower Austria can take advantage, according to The Verge.



Notably, all Android smartphones running Gingerbread Operating System (OS) and above support AML.



The upcoming Apple iOS 11.3 update will also offer features such as giving users the power to control their batteries, Augmented Reality (AR) upgrade and Animoji.



A major feature will be to show battery health and recommend when a battery needs to be serviced.

