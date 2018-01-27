LONDON: Facebook has binned a seemingly intrusive pop-up that asked users who they'd been sleeping with.

The apps Did You Know feature prompted some users with the statement: ‘I usually sleep with…’, which people have flagged as being “creepy”.

A tweet on this subject read "Nah Facebook I know you're keen on oversharing but this one is TOO nosey."



"Things that Facebook wants to know these days. Creep. Creepier. Creepiest," another twitterer wrote.

However, the company clarified that the statement was incorrectly worded and that its intention wasn’t to get people to reveal who they sleep with, but what they sleep with, such as a teddy bear or any other soft toy.

“We learned one of the questions in the ‘Did You Know’ feature was causing confusion among some people who saw it. We imagined someone might tell their friends about sleeping with their favourite stuffed giraffe, but we’ve removed the question after our community provided feedback that it was too personal”, a Facebook spokesperson told The Independent.

On a related note, the Did You Know feature was introduced in December to promote users to post more status updates.