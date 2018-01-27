NEW DELHI: Listeners can now tune into All India Radio (AIR) by giving a voice command from anywhere in the world, thanks to a recent partnership between the public broadcaster and Amazon Echo service.

With the latest move, AIR looks at expanding its reach with the help of new age technology.

In order to avail the 'voice on demand' service, the listeners need to buy 'Echo' device from the e-commerce platform of Amazon.

"Now, people across the world can access local and global services of AIR through a voice command on Amazon Echo," AIR Director General F Sheheryar said.

With the changing technology, the public broadcaster is trying to meet the media needs of consumers, he said.

"We just partnered with Amazon 10 days ago and it will take another 10 days for this partnership to become a reality," Sheheryar said, adding there was no financial implication of this partnership for AIR.

Besides offering 17 local services, including FM Gold, FM Rainbow, Vividh Bharati, the All India Radio runs 14 regional language services through its digital applications and online platform.

The national broadcaster also offers 27 global services.

The AIR official said all 44 services (local and global) will be available on Echo.

In India, AIR operates a total of 420 radio stations, including five community radio stations. Its external services division broadcasts to more than 108 countries.