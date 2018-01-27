Twitter now lets advertisers sponsor 'Moments' from publishers
Published: 27th January 2018

SAN FRANCISCO: Adding a new advertising product to its line-up, micro-blogging platform Twitter announced it is now offering brands the ability to sponsor "Moments" - that includes a series of tweets from select publishers.
"The first 'Sponsored Moment' is already live and the feature is now broadly available to all publishers who participate in 'In-Stream Sponsorships' worldwide," TechCrunch reported on Saturday.
"Sponsored Moments" give advertisers the ability to add a branded cover image to the 'Moment' in question, as well as insert their own brand's tweets into the round-up.
"The 'Moment' can also be promoted and targeted towards a specific audience using Twitter's advertising tools," the report added.
The publisher partners available for "Sponsored Moments" include those with a significant audience base such as TV networks, digital publishers and sports leagues.
The costs to sponsor a "Moment" will vary depending on the client, event, industry or audience and the revenue share will also be custom to the deal at hand, Twitter was quoted as saying by TechCrunch.