SAN FRANCISCO: Adding a new advertising product to its line-up, micro-blogging platform Twitter announced it is now offering brands the ability to sponsor "Moments" - that includes a series of tweets from select publishers.

"The first 'Sponsored Moment' is already live and the feature is now broadly available to all publishers who participate in 'In-Stream Sponsorships' worldwide," TechCrunch reported on Saturday.

"Sponsored Moments" give advertisers the ability to add a branded cover image to the 'Moment' in question, as well as insert their own brand's tweets into the round-up.

"The 'Moment' can also be promoted and targeted towards a specific audience using Twitter's advertising tools," the report added.

The publisher partners available for "Sponsored Moments" include those with a significant audience base such as TV networks, digital publishers and sports leagues.

The costs to sponsor a "Moment" will vary depending on the client, event, industry or audience and the revenue share will also be custom to the deal at hand, Twitter was quoted as saying by TechCrunch.