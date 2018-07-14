Home Lifestyle Tech

Update your LinkedIn account often

Following a City Express story 'City's hotelier faces hack horror on professional networking site' published on July 10, 2018, LinkedIn has issued an official statement from Deepa

Published: 14th July 2018 02:51 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU :  Following a City Express story 'City's hotelier faces hack horror on professional networking site' published on July 10, 2018, LinkedIn has issued an official statement from Deepa Sapatnekar, Head of Communications, India.The story was about a hotelier Gargi Guha whose Linkedin account was hacked and several lewd comments and messages were sent to her network. In her official statement, Deepa Sapatnekar, Consumer PR Lead, APAC, Head of Communications, India, Group Manager, Corporate Communications, says "LinkedIn's members trust us with their information every day and we take their security seriously.

We regularly evaluate and introduce new products and features designed to improve the quality of our members' experience on LinkedIn, and this includes giving them the controls they need to stay safe. We recommend members regularly manage and change passwords across other sites, avoid re-use, leverage advanced security features such as two-factor authentication and update often."
   
Two-step verification 
If you choose to add two-step verification as an additional layer of security, you'll be asked to provide a cell phone number that will be used to send you verification codes each time you sign in to LinkedIn from a device we don't recognise. Once you've provided a valid phone number, a text will be sent to that number with the code.

If you verify the code successfully, then two-step verification will be turned on. Please note, you'll have to have a mobile phone number associated with your LinkedIn account before you can complete the two-step verification. You can add and remove phone numbers on your LinkedIn account at any time.Note: Once turned off, LinkedIn will also forget all previously recognized devices and you'll only need your username and password to sign in.

