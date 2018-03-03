Toto Floating Tub

A smart bathtub that uses water jets to mimic zero gravity so that you feel like you are taking a bath in space.

Philips Smartsleep

A smart headband with its own app that plays soft tones to help improve your quality of sleep.

BenjiLock

A padlock with an integrated fingerprint sensor to let only you unlock it.

E-Vone Smart Shoes

Footwear for the elderly and hikers that automatically notify friends and emergency services in the event of a fall.

Litter Robot Open Air

A smart litter box for your cat that can control from your iPhone. Also, it sifts the litter automatically into a big clump for easy disposal.

Neutrogena Skin

Scanner By connecting to your phone’s camera, the scanner can magnify your skin and gauge its health.

HiMirror Mini

An internet-connected smart mirror with the digital assistant Alexa built-in. You can ask it questions and control other smart gadgets in your house through it.

Xenoma e-Skin Shirt

Skin-tight shirt with 14 in-built sensors, which can turn your body into a video game motion controller.

Mitipi Kevin

A smart speaker that makes it sound like your house is filled with people to keep burglars away when you are on holiday.

Kohler Numi Toilet

Voice-activated toilet with a foot-warmer, mood lighting, music playback, a deodoriser and an advanced

bidet function.