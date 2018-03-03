Weird and wonderful
By Adarsh Matham | Published: 03rd March 2018

Toto Floating Tub
A smart bathtub that uses water jets to mimic zero gravity so that you feel like you are taking a bath in space.
Philips Smartsleep
A smart headband with its own app that plays soft tones to help improve your quality of sleep.
BenjiLock
A padlock with an integrated fingerprint sensor to let only you unlock it.
E-Vone Smart Shoes
Footwear for the elderly and hikers that automatically notify friends and emergency services in the event of a fall.
Litter Robot Open Air
A smart litter box for your cat that can control from your iPhone. Also, it sifts the litter automatically into a big clump for easy disposal.
Neutrogena Skin
Scanner By connecting to your phone’s camera, the scanner can magnify your skin and gauge its health.
HiMirror Mini
An internet-connected smart mirror with the digital assistant Alexa built-in. You can ask it questions and control other smart gadgets in your house through it.
Xenoma e-Skin Shirt
Skin-tight shirt with 14 in-built sensors, which can turn your body into a video game motion controller.
Mitipi Kevin
A smart speaker that makes it sound like your house is filled with people to keep burglars away when you are on holiday.
Kohler Numi Toilet
Voice-activated toilet with a foot-warmer, mood lighting, music playback, a deodoriser and an advanced
bidet function.