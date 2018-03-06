NEW YORK: Popular photo and video sharing app, Instagram, reportedly has an undiscovered feature, which could potentially let people shoot stylised portraits with bokeh effect-blurred backgrounds or other lighting effects.

According to TechCrunch, buried within Instagram’s Android Application Package (APK) is an icon for a Portrait shutter for the Stories camera.

Many smartphones, including newer iPhones, include a portrait option in their default native cameras.

People can shoot there and upload to places like Instagram.

But users are increasingly recording content with the in-app Stories cameras in Instagram and Snapchat that offer advanced editing and special effects.

Instagram appears to be preparing to expand its collection of shutter modes beyond options like Boomerang and Superzoom, and go one-up on competitor Snapchat.