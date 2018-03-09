CHENNAI:Rohith N, an engineering student from a village near Kolar moved to Bengaluru to pursue his higher education. His experiences during his stay in an alien city led him to create an app and a business out of it eventually.

“I stay in a paying guesthouse near my college. Once during a spell of bad weather, I came down with a flu. There was no one to take care of me and I was all on my own. Finding a doctor and going to a clinic without anyone’s guidance and help was a real pain. After some struggle I managed to find a doctor and visited him, the next problem was getting medicines,” says Rohit.

He also was not sure what food to avoid and eat during this time. “Even if I knew I did not have the strength to go and get the food or make it,” he adds.After this experience, Rohit tried to find a way to overcome all these problems. “I started searching for an app that might help people tackle these problems but I found no success in that.”

He came up with a plan to make an app to provide all these services. Rohit and his classmates —Ruchitha DJ, Shreyas S and Sreeram D Nair — at the computer science department at the at MVJE College of Engineering have developed a working prototype of the STABL (Step towards Better Life) app. “The app has been developed keeping in mind the numerous people in Bengaluru who come here for work or study and do not know anyone in the city,” says Rohit.

A person can mention the symptoms that he or she is suffering from on the app. A doctor checks these symptoms and prescribes the required medicine. In case of a serious case, the doctor will physically come and check the patient. “For cough, cold and flu there would be no problem in doctors prescribing medicine without a one on one interaction. For serious ailments, a physical check-up is necessary,” says Rohit. The prescription can be sent to the nearest pharmacy and the medicines would be delivered via the app.

While the app is not fully functional yet it will also include an option to hire nurses in case of sickness. “We are still working on the app and will come out with a fully functional version very soon.”Apart from this feature, the app also researches the best food to be consumed to ensure speedy recovery. The recipe for the suggested food will also be displayed. The option to order food is also available.

