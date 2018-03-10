A woman holds the new Galaxy S9 and S9 plus during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event on the eve of the Mobile World Congress wireless show in Barcelona, Spain. File| AP

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft has started selling a customised version of the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on its store.

The "Microsoft edition" smartphones will give users access to a range of Microsoft's apps such as Excel, Skype, Cortana, OneNote, PowerPoint, Word and Microsoft Launcher after setting up the phone.

"The phones look the same as the standard version at first glance and the hardware is exactly the same. The Operating System (OS) will be the same too. It's the apps that are different," Digital Trends reported late on Friday.

However, the apps will not come pre-installed.

"A Microsoft customisation is applied to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ 'Microsoft Edition' when the devices are unboxed and connected to Wi-Fi," a Microsoft representative was quoted as saying by Trusted Reviews.

Prospective buyers can pre-order a unit but delivery will begin on March 16.

Microsoft has reportedly said that quantities of the devices are limited.