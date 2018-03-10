CHENNAI: No story is sacred within the videogame community anymore. Farcry 5 is releasing on Amazon Prime as a live-action short film, in expectation of the game itself releasing later this month. With Assassins’ Creed Origins finally redeeming the franchise, I’m expecting Ubisoft to meet the standards it has set and blow minds. Based on the trailers and the beta gameplay, here are some reasons why Farcry 5 sounds compelling:

Rad new story: ­We see a fictional county in modern America overrun by a crazy militaristic doomsday cult called Eden’s Gate — with a super-evil antagonist to top the story. The protagonist (appearance customisation is always great) is actually you, and there’s no personal backstory to this person, which makes the actions and interactions with the town’s residents very personal. The main missions in each of the different regions involve rescuing civilians and destroying all cult-activity — all combat heavy adventures.

Open-world and improvements to gameplay: As Ubisoft does, the gameplay is completely non-linear, and we get to travel to any part of the map and unleash the chaos. The storyline allows for us to ignore missions temporarily and get back to it when we’re ready to fight. RPGs from our older days have taught us to always level-up and load up on health before facing the boss — it’s nice that this open-world gameplay accommodates this need. Let me add a few words here to appreciate recent games (like Legend of Zelda) for having confidence in our abilities and giving us the option to fight the boss whenever we want — although we weren’t really going to do it right away.

Intense action: The fictional “Bill of Rights” has been amended in the gameplay. Guns are for hire, people are for hire, and there is a variety of shiny vehicles (car/truck/copters/boats) to choose from — whatever you need to finish these missions and support the resistance movement. And if you ever need a break from all the combat, you could also go fishing on a lake, or chill to play an in-game arcade videogame.

