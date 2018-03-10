NEW YORK: Popular photo and video sharing apps, Instagram and Snapchat have temporarily removed their Giphy GIF sticker features, after users saw an extremely racist GIF as an option to add to their images.

"As soon as we were made aware, we removed the GIF and have disabled Giphy until we can be sure that this won't happen again . . . while we wait for Giphy's team to take a look at it," TechCrunch quoted a Snapchat spokesperson as saying.

The same racist GIF was spotted on Instagram as well, indicating that Giphy is at fault here.

"This type of content has no place on Instagram. We have stopped our integration with Giphy as they investigate the issue," Instagram said.

The GIF included disturbing text including a racial slur.

It reportedly read "N-- Crime Death Counter - Keep Cranking Bonzo, the Numbers Just Keep on Climbing!," according to TechCrunch. The website had blurred out some of the parts of the content.