KOCHI:Active Network Group of Emergency Life Savers (ANGELS), which provides basic life support system and ambulance services, is coming out with a mobile application for immediate accessibility. The mobile application 'Angels SOS' will be launched in less than a month and will be available in Google playstore for free.

Angels State executive director Dr P P Venugopal said a mobile application will help people to reach out to us quickly in case of an emergency. “We have developed the mobile application. Presently, the data regarding the ambulance drivers and volunteers are being integrated into the system. We will be finishing up the process by the end of this month,” he said.

The mobile application has four major features. Firstly, any registered member can use the application to access the nearest ambulance. “It operates like any other online application. You will be able to see which ambulance is available near the spot of emergency and the time it will take to come to the scene," said Venugopal.

Secondly, the application will have the details of all the volunteers. In case of need, users can avail the service of any of the volunteers. The mobile application also has the facility to direct a person to the nearest hospital. Also, an SOS facility has been made available in the system so that users can feed three to four numbers that are to be contacted in case of emergency.

“If a person feels unwell suddenly, he can make use of this facility to convey his present state to the emergency numbers. It is all about pressing a button and the message will be delivered to all the stored numbers via the SOS system,” Venugopal said adding even after the launch of the application the team will be running their call centre facility parallelly. The mobile application has been built by Aufait Technologies at Government Cyberpark Kozhikode.

