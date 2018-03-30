NEW YORK: Nearly 20 days after the removal of GIPHY’S GIF stickers on account of alleged racial discrimination, Instagram is now bringing GIF-sharing back on the app.

The decision comes after GIPHY assured that its GIF library was reviewed four times to avoid advertising any kind of racial content, and promised to review any new GIFs added in the days to come.

“We’ve been in close contact with GIPHY throughout this process and we’re confident that they have put measures in place to ensure that Instagram users have a good experience,” an Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Furthermore, GIPHY confirmed to the same source that it would not advertise or support this kind of content at any point in time, and assured that a full investigation had been conducted into its content moderations systems and processes to ensure that no unpleasant experience gets repeated.

Earlier in the month, Instagram and Snapchat had removed their Giphy GIF sticker features, after users saw an extremely racist GIF as an option to add to their images in the form of disturbing text and a racial slur.