Home Lifestyle Tech

Not Another Update on Simulator Games!

Initially, I thought that the time was ripe to discuss different zombie varieties in apocalyptic games. But after stumbling into another few treasures (courtesy Steam and Itch.io) — it was decided tha

Published: 01st May 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Initially, I thought that the time was ripe to discuss different zombie varieties in apocalyptic games. But after stumbling into another few treasures (courtesy Steam and Itch.io) — it was decided that this article is going to be another update on some imaginative but mostly pointless simulators

PC Building Simulator

When the trailer said, “With real partners”, I first believed that the entire game was a farce and a huge ad for some nice PC hardware companies. The game lets you customise your desktop computer by purchasing the various internal components that make a monstrously fast and gamer-suitable PC and makes PC-building feel not as boring as it actually might be. Don’t forget to cool the GPU and don’t buy the game unless you really enjoy customising your PC.

Seedship: This isn’t the typical sandbox style simulator — but it has a brilliant premise. The game is free-to-play online and is text-based. You (as the protagonist) are a sentient AI trying to identify a new planet for a thousand citizens who have fled the Earth. The game lasts hardly a few minutes (although you can replay it to get different results), but is an enjoyable and costless waste of time. 

Jelly Mario: Although technically not a simulator or even a proper game, it is an entertaining parody (and also free) of a game that we all know and like. Jelly Mario is slow moving, and has appropriately dreary music to suit the slothness of the in-game graphics. 

Simulacra and Sara is Missing 
Simulacra is like SIM, where you find the phone of a missing woman, and piece the clues together to find what really happened. SIM is available as a mobile app (and is best played that way) and is a neat and horrifying trip of a game. 

There are a few others that I found, but they aren’t really worth describing. ‘Puke simulator’, for example is self-explanatory — however, playing the game is actually less squeamish than how it sounds. Crazy simulators are the way to beat toxic boredom!

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Perks of being a full-time gamer

Facebook starts rolling out 'downvote' button

Karnataka RPF first to use app for tracking missing kids

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards