Home Lifestyle Tech

Google makes AI-powered emoji scavenger hunt

Called emoji scavenger hunt, the experiment asks the user to use a smartphone's camera to find objects that match an emoji within a time limit.

Published: 06th May 2018 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, U.S. (File photo | Reuters)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO:  Google has created a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) experiment that shows how the company's machine learning tools can be used to make fun little games.

Called emoji scavenger hunt, the experiment asks the user to use a smartphone's camera to find objects that match an emoji within a time limit. With each find, the time limit increases, The Verge reported on Saturday.

This comes a few days ahead of Google's I/O developer conference slated to be held from May 8 in California.

According to the report, the company could announce some AI news. Google reportedly might update its AI camera app, Google Lens and its specialised AI chips known as TPUs.

Last month, Google gave users a (fun) glimpse of how far natural language processing -- that deals with machine reading comprehension -- in the technology has come.

Google Research division of the search-giant has rolled out Semantic Experiences, which are websites with interesting activities that demonstrate AIs' ability to understand how we speak.

It has two experiences to enjoy and the third one is for developers to help them create their own experience.

The first two experiences are called "Talk to Books" in which users can explore a new way to interact with books, and "Semantris" where people can play word association games powered by semantic search.

The company trained its AI by feeding it a "billion conversation-like pairs of sentences", so it can learn to identify what a good response looks like.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Google Artificial Intelligence

Comments

More from this section

SpaceX's Dragon cargo ship heads back to Earth 

Confessions of a gaming addict

Assassin’s Creed II is the perfect sequel

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats