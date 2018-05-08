Home Lifestyle Tech

Microsoft Cortana and Amazon Alexa make a team

While Alexa accepted personal requests, Cortana helped with business needs.

Published: 08th May 2018 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, an Amazon Echo Dot is displayed during a program announcing several new Amazon products by the company in Seattle. | AP

By IANS

SEATTLE: Taking on Apple Siri and Google Assistant, Microsoft and Amazon have showcased the first-ever coming together of Cortana and Alexa - their two Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered assistants.

The tech giants performed the first such integration between the two intelligent assistants at the "Build 2018" developers' conference here on Monday.

Megan Saunders, Microsoft Cortana General Manager and Tom Taylor, Amazon Alexa Senior Vice President, showcased how Alexa and Cortana would work together in the near future.

"For all of you developers out there building skills, Cortana and Alexa will enable access to more people across more devices. And we can't wait to see what you build," said Saunders.

While Alexa accepted personal requests, Cortana helped with business needs. The integration works with the command: "Alexa, open Cortana."

Cortana will help you send an email or browse through your official assignments while Alexa within the Cortana interface will help you with personal daily chores.

Although Microsoft has not revealed when it will be available for general users, it has called on developers to create more integrated solutions for both the assistants and has launched a website to sign up for more information.

Microsoft and Amazon had announced to integrate their virtual assistants last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Microsoft Amazon Google Apple Siri Alexa Artificial Intelligence Cortana

Comments

More from this section

How our Sun will die decoded 

Twitter working on encrypted messaging feature

Apple may replace iPhone X devices with FaceID issue

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion