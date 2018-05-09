Home Lifestyle Tech

Zebra Technologies launches two thermal desktop printers

ZD420 printer is available at a starting price of $578 and ZD620 from $773. Both the printers are available in India 

Published: 09th May 2018 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Image Courtesy Twitter @ZebraTechnology

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Zebra Technologies, a global leader in providing solutions and services to enterprises, on Wednesday launched next-generation thermal desktop printers that are enabled by "Print DNA" -- a software suite of applications, utilities and developer tools.

Zebra's new ZD420 and ZD620 thermal transfer desktop printers and Print DNA software suite together help companies sense and analyse the status and performance of their printer fleet in real time.

ZD420 printer is available at a starting price of $578 and ZD620 from $773. Both the printers are available in India 

The company also marked 35th anniversary of its first barcode printer known as the "Zebra Printer".

"With the introduction of its first barcode printer in 1982, Zebra opened the door for identification and visibility of physical assets across the enterprise," Chelsia Ng, Specialty Printing Group Product Management Lead at Zebra Technologies Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

"With new offerings, Zebra continues to innovate to help businesses increase operational visibility and productivity," Chelsia added. 

Both ZD420 and ZD620 "smart" thermal printers provide best-in-class print speeds while maintaining premium print quality for fast-paced retail, healthcare and manufacturing environments.

The printers also offer an intuitive user interface with LED status icons so users can save time and easily see what is needed to keep printers running. 

ZD620 printer is available with an optional keypad user interface for easy configuration and a colour LCD display.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zebra Technologies thermal desktop printers Print DNA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Google bullish on AI, announces several updates, initiatives

Uber signs new pact with NASA on 'flying car'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif. | AP

How Google aims to simplify your life with AI

IPL2018
Videos
Shreyas Iyer will be making his ODI debut for India (Photo | BCCI)
Important to perform keeping the England World Cup in mind: Shreyas Iyer
Anil Kapoor
Watch Sonam Kapoor's After Marriage dance party
Gallery
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja