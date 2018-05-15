Home Lifestyle Tech

An AI robot learns to help people dress up

The machine, a PR2, taught itself in one day, by analysing nearly 11,000 simulated examples of a robot putting a gown onto a human arm.

Published: 15th May 2018 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Scientists have developed a robot with artificial intelligence that taught itself to help humans wear clothes, and could assist people with injuries or disabilities.

The machine, a PR2, taught itself in one day, by analysing nearly 11,000 simulated examples of a robot putting a gown onto a human arm.

Some of those attempts were flawless, while others were spectacular failures - the simulated robot applied dangerous forces to the arm when the cloth would catch on the person's hand or elbow.

From these examples, the PR2's neural network learned to estimate the forces applied to the human.

In a sense, the simulations allowed the robot to learn what it feels like to be the human receiving assistance.

"People learn new skills using trial and error. We gave the PR2 the same opportunity," said Zackory Erickson, PhD student at Georgia Institute of Technology in the US.

"Doing thousands of trials on a human would have been dangerous, let alone impossibly tedious. But in just one day, using simulations, the robot learned what a person may physically feel while getting dressed," said Erickson.

The robot also learned to predict the consequences of moving the gown in different ways. Some motions made the gown taut, pulling hard against the person's body. Other movements slid the gown smoothly along the person's arm. The robot uses these predictions to select motions that comfortably dress the arm. After success in simulation, the PR2 attempted to dress people.

Participants sat in front of the robot and watched as it held a gown and slid it onto their arms. Rather than vision, the robot used its sense of touch to perform the task based on what it learned about forces during the simulations.

The robot is currently putting hospital gown on one arm. The entire process takes about 10 seconds.

Researchers said that fully dressing a person is something that is many steps away from this work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
artificial intelligence robot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Active Twitter users likely to spread falsehoods during disasters

TWITTER

Active Twitter users most likely to spread 'fake news', reveals study

Google rolls out Assistant's new voices in US

IPL2018
Videos
Party supporters chant slogans at BMS college counting center in Bengaluru
Ryan Reynolds | AP
Ryan Reynolds celebrates the release of 'Deadpool 2' in New York
Gallery
In a jarring contrast, Israeli forces shot and killed at least 55 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,200 during mass protests Monday along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new
IN PHOTOS: Israeli forces kill 55 Palestine protestors at Gaza border as anger mounts over US embassy opening in Jerusalem
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears