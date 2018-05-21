Home Lifestyle Tech

Samsung claims to be India's number one smartphone brand

Samsung India VP said the new models -- Galaxy J6, J8, A6 and A6+ will be "game changers" for the company going ahead.

Published: 21st May 2018 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

At the Samsung J series launch | PTI

By PTI

KOLKATA: Consumer electronics major Samsung today staked claim to the number one slot for smartphones in India with a 41-per cent marketshare in March 2018.

"We are by far number one in smartphones and most trusted smartphone brand. In the first quarter, we had average 40 per cent marketshare and in March, it was 41 per cent," Samsung India VP Manu Sharma said here today, when asked about a Chinese company's claim to be India's top smartphone brand.

In West Bengal, Samsung's marketshare was 46.5 per cent in March this year, he said.

Sharma said the new models -- Galaxy J6, J8, A6 and A6+ will be "game changers" for the company going ahead, and help it garner an additional five per cent marketshare.

The J series has been a major source of revenue for Samsung India, accounting for "one-third" of the total smartphone sale in the country, he said.

The company is also going ahead with its plans of doubling the Noida plant capacity at an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, announced last year, despite the smartphone segment expanding at "a rate of low double digits", he said.

"By, 2018, the Noida plant capacity will get doubled," Sharma added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
samsung smartphone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Apple logo. Reuters

Apple brings accessible coding to schools for visually challenged, hearing impaired students

Amazon, Google lead global smart speaker market, Apple fourth

OnePlus 6 with all-glass design now in India

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light