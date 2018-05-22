Home Lifestyle Tech

iOS app makers told to remove CallKit software in China

According to a post in an Apple developer forum, Apple rejected an app in its review process because of its utilisation of CallKit.

Published: 22nd May 2018 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

An iPhone X is seen on a large video screen in the new Apple Visitor Center in Cupertino, California, U.S., November 17, 2017. | Reuters

By IANS

San Francisco, May 22 (IANS) Developers of iOS apps distributed in China were reported to have received notifications from Apple asking them to remove CallKit, a framework that lets users integrate calling services with other call-related apps on the system.

"Recently, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) requested that CallKit functionality be deactivated in all apps available on the China App Store," The Register quoted a message as saying.

According to a post in an Apple developer forum, Apple rejected an app in its review process because of its utilisation of CallKit.

"This app cannot be approved with CallKit functionality active in China. Please make the appropriate changes and resubmit this app for review," a statement read.

The Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calling would continue in China, "but it can no longer take advantage of CallKit's intuitive look and feel".

VoIP is a methodology for the delivery of voice communications and multimedia sessions over the Internet.

Banning the CallKit framework would not prevent VoIP integration in apps but make it more difficult and limited.

In 2017, Apple removed Microsoft's Skype app and some other VoIP apps from its iOS App Store in China in response to demands from Chinese authorities. It also removed 674 VPN apps, which were not given the approval to operate by the Chinese government.

Recently, a group of iOS developers called on Apple to commit to allowing free trials for all apps in the App Stores by July, while adding that it would eventually demand a "reasonable revenue cut".

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CallKit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

SpaceX to launch twin NASA water cycle tracker satellites

Noise Play

Noise introduces Noise Play 2 Action Camera at Rs 9,999

Samsung claims to be India's number one smartphone brand

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures