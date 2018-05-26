Home Lifestyle Tech

InFocus Vision 3 PRO: Good battery but keep your options open

Priced at Rs 10,999, "Vision 3 PRO" with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is an upgraded version of earlier device "Vision 3" that was priced under sub-Rs 7,000 category.

Published: 26th May 2018 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Priced at Rs 10,999, 'Vision 3 PRO' with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is an upgraded version of earlier device 'Vision 3' that was priced under sub-Rs 7,000 category. | infocusindia

By IANS

NEW DELHI: US-based technology company InFocus has recently launched "Vision 3 PRO" to compete with smartphones in the crowded Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 segment in India.

Priced at Rs 10,999, "Vision 3 PRO" with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is an upgraded version of earlier device "Vision 3" that was priced under sub-Rs 7,000 category.

Let's find out what "Vision 3 PRO" has to offer.

On the display front, keeping the "Full View" trend in mind, the device comes equipped with a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 for a better and immersive viewing experience.

The 3.5mm headphone socket is positioned on the top, power and volume toggles on the right, a hybrid dual-SIM card slot on the left. The Micro-USB port is placed at the bottom between two grilles -- the left one is a loudspeaker.

The display is bright with accurate colours under normal daylight conditions.

The device sports a dual-camera setup with 13MP+8MP at the rear, along with a LED Flash, while the selfie shooter sports a 13MP lens.

The camera app comes pre-loaded with features such as "Multi" which lets users take multiple photos and create a collage, "Bokeh" effect, "beauty" mode, "panorama" and "pro".

After clicking a few pictures, the rear camera delivered decent output in both day and low-light conditions with enough details.

The device also comes with a camera feature called "dualfie" which allows users to simultaneously use the front and rear camera for photography enthusiasts. The company has named the unique feature "PIP" in the camera app.

On the battery front, the device that comes with 4,000mAh battery is good as it lasted more than a day and half on a single charge with a prolonged usage of the device that included 4G connectivity, gaming, frequent camera usage and video consumption.

Users can unlock the device with a fingerprint sensor at the back, along with the Face Unlock feature.

The device comes with 1.5GHz MediaTek MTK6750T octa-core processor and paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a hybrid MicroSD card slot.

The phone runs the company's custom Smile UX User Interface (UI) based on Android 7.0 Nougat Operating System (OS).

As compared to "Vision 3", we found no lag while using the device.

What doesn't work.

The back panel can be a little slippery.

The selfie shooter captures good selfies during day but could not deliver details in the low-light conditions.

The device also overheated a couple of times and the Face Unlock function may lag in low-light conditions.

Conclusion: With good battery backup, large display and more storage capacity, "Vision 3 PRO" is better than its predecessor. But if you are paying Rs 10,999 for a smartphone, keep your options open with brands in the similar price bracket such as "Redmi Note 5", "Honor 9 Lite" and "Infinix Hot S3".

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
InFocus Vision 3 PRO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People in Amritsar resort to traditional Lassi to beat the heat 
Humanity! Sikh cop saves Muslim man from angry mob in Ramnagar
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch