Huawei's Honor 7A smartphone sold out within 120 seconds

Published: 29th May 2018 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Image Courtesy Twitter @HiHonorIndia

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Huawei's Honor 7A smartphone was sold out within 120 seconds of its first flash sale on Flipkart, the company announced on Tuesday.

Priced at Rs 8,999 (3GB+32GB), "Honor 7A" was available at 'No Cost EMI' with HDFC bank credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

"This reaffirms our strong position in the Indian market and gives us the confidence to continue launching top best-in-class products for our consumers in the time to come," said P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

The device comes with 13MP+2MP dual-lens rear camera and 8MP front camera.

It has a 5.7-inch screen and 18:9 aspect ratio "FullView" display with 75.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Huawei's Honor 7A smartphone Honor 7A

