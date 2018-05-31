Home Lifestyle Tech

Baba Ramdev's messaging app 'Kimbho' disappears from Google Play Store

Several people who tried to download the app from Play Store were amused at its sudden disappearance.

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Yoga guru Ramdev's "swadeshi" messaging app called "Kimbho" that aims to take on WhatsApp and WeChat has suddenly disappeared from Google Play Store.

However, the app launched on Wednesday is still seen on iOS App Store.

Kimbho is a Sanskrit word and according to Patanjai's spokesperson SK Tijarawala, it means "How are you? or What's new?"

"Now Bharat will speak. After launching sim cards, Ramdev has launched a new messaging application called 'Kimbho'," Tijarawala tweeted late on Wednesday.

"Now WhatsApp will be given a competition. Our own #SwadeshiMessagingplatform. Download it directly from Google Play store," he added.

According to Faisal Kawoosa, Head New Initiatives, CyberMedia Research (CMR), it will not be easy for "Kimbho" to create a space dominated by WhatsApp for just on being "Swadeshi."

"So far, just around 5k installations and reviews are full of issues and concerns. Nevertheless, seems Patanjali is getting serious about communications," Kawoosa tweeted.

"Kimbhi is a real time messaging app.Kimbho  empowers private group chat with free phone and video calling. It has dozens of amazing features to share text audio, photos, videos, stickers, quickies, location, GIF, Doodle and more," read the description on iOS App Store.

