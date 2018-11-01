Talk to Google Home smart speaker in Hindi now

Home Lifestyle Tech

The feature will help many users take Google Assistant's help for daily commute to listening to their favourite music.

NEW DELHI: Google on Thursday announced its smart speaker Home will now be able to respond in Hindi with uniquely Indian contexts.

Already available on smartphones in Hindi, people can now talk to Google Assistant smart speaker in the language, the company said in a statement.

Open the "Google Home App" on smartphone, tap the 'Account' icon at the lower-right corner, then select 'Settings'.

Upon navigating to the 'Assistant' tab, select 'Add a language' and set Hindi as the first language in the list.

Just say "Ok Google' to start a conversation with Assistant on Google Home.

"Our team has been hard at work teaching the Assistant on Google Home to understand Hindi, and it will now respond to you with uniquely Indian contexts.

"The Assistant is already available in Hindi on your smartphone, and now you can also get hands-free help at home in Hindi to get things done in your world," said Purvi Shah, Technical Programme Manager, Google Assistant.

The feature will help many users take Google Assistant's help for daily commute to listening to their favourite music.

