iPhone XR delight for low-light photography: Experts

On the single-lens iPhone XR, portraits are shot with its fixed 26mm lens, so the field-of-view is quite a bit wider and the image compression is reduced.

Published: 04th November 2018 11:10 AM

A picture of the newly launched iphone XR (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: If you are looking to get that perfect low-light shot this Diwali, the newly-launched iPhone XR is capable of beating all other camera-centric smartphones, say experts.

According to Bengaluru-based photographer Ashish Parmar, the iPhone XR has a wide-angle lens - a 26mm f/1.8 lens - for portraits.

"The iPhone XR emulates the Portrait Mode effect entirely with software designed to recognise human faces. This means it's really great at creating the Portrait Mode effect with people," Parmar told IANS.

iPhone XR Review: True Apple upgrade at a cheaper price

"You can also shoot quite close to your subject in Portrait Mode with iPhone XR (no "Move farther away" warning), he suggested.

"The same new Smart HDR technology on this year's iPhone XS is also available on the iPhone XR. This means better dynamic range in everything you shoot," Parmar said.

Shooting in low-light can be tricky and needs steady hands.

"Look for brighter colours or spots which are receiving light and lock you AE/AF on that area. You will expose for a better lit part of the image and avoid making your image grainy," suggested Parmar.

If you are shooting moving subjects like fireworks, shoot on LIVE mode as this allows to edit or convert images and make it a long exposure shot with smooth transitions.

"Performance will vary, but I think it's safe to say the iPhone XR battery life is the best we've had in an iPhone yet," said Parmar.

For Mumbai-based travel blogger and photographer Siddhartha Joshi, the iPhone XR camera sensor features deeper, larger pixels.

"Deeper to improve image fidelity and larger to allow more light to hit the sensor. The result? Even better low-light photos," Joshi told IANS.

According to him, the camera is focused on portraits of people.

"I feel that it's also really quick with finding faces and locking on them. This makes clicking portraits of people faster and a joy with the device," said Joshi.

Portrait photography isn't just about having a great subject.

"It's also about having a great background. Also, make sure that your subject wears a colour different from the surrounding elements. Otherwise, your subject will blend into the background," suggested Joshi.

