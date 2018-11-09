Home Lifestyle Tech

Dark mode on Android phones saves battery life, confirms Google

Dark mode essentially changes the overall colour theme of an operating system (OS) or applications to the colour black.

Published: 09th November 2018 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Google has finally confirmed that dark mode on Android phones uses less power and saves battery life.

"Google revealed a bit of information on how your smartphone spends its battery life. They did this at this week's Android Dev Summit, speaking to developers about what they can do in their apps to avoid consuming massive amounts of battery life.

"But this isn't just about that. This is about the biggest factor in battery consumption: screen brightness! And not only that, but screen colour, too," Slash Gear reported late Thursday.

Dark mode essentially changes the overall colour theme of an operating system (OS) or applications to the colour black.

During the presentation, the Internet giant added how dark mode can use 43 per cent less power at full brightness than "normal mode" in the YouTube app which traditionally uses a lot of white, according to Business Insider.

The tech giant reportedly acknowledged its mistake of encouraging app developers to use the colour white for their applications, including its own apps.

Since the inception of Google's "Material Design" initiative, the company had been pushing for the use of colour white, thus, encouraging designers to use white as their primary colour for all apps and interfaces.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Android phone battery Mobile phones Dark mode Mobile battery life Google

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • In pursuit of knowledge
    There are obvious energy savings on all OLED/POLED/AMOLED screens because each sub-pixel is individually lit up like a teeny-tiny LED. Black screens = the LEDs are off/less bright = less energy use = Savings. But can an expert please explain how "dark mode" affects battery life on all LCD display phones? What percent of display current affects white-black transformation on a constant back-light level?
    19 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp