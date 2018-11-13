From agender to pangender, now choose from 23 gender identity options on Tinder India!

By Online Desk

Popular dating app Tinder has rolled out 'More Genders' feature in India which gives the user 23 options to chose from. Since 2017, when the app was launched, it had only two options; Male and Female. Now you can edit your profile and chose a suitable gender and you are good to go.

According to Tinder's blog, the new feature of diverse gender options has been rolled out in support of Transgender Awareness Week which started on November 12. In collaboration with 'The Humsafar Trust', Tinder India is all set to celebrate pride.

A user can type any gender that they feel describes them among the 23 options available in the updated version.

Mentioned below are some of the gender-identity options which Tinder may come up with as it did in UK in 2016:

Female to Male

Transfeminine

Transmasculine

Two-Spirit

Pangender

Genderqueer

Neutrois

Androgynous

Agender

Tinder admits that it hasn't always had the right tools to serve its community in the past, but are now improving. The company is opening up its support channels to users who may have faced issues related to gender identity. They can now mail their concerns to questions@gotinder.com and get their account reviewed.

Once users get the updated version, they can click on 'Edit, press on more and they will be provided with a variety of options. One can choose whatever gender they conform to from the 23 given options.

(Press on 'More' to avail the gender-fluid options. (Tinder Screenshot)

This step comes in after Tinder India rolled out 'My Move' feature that allows only women to contact their matches, hence increasing security.

Speaking to the New Indian Express, Ashok Row Kavi, Chairperson of Humsafar Trust said, "Tinder’s new initiative celebrates the diversity and pluralism and truly represents the idea of India. For numerous Indians who identify as trans and non-binary, this will be chance to be true selves online and in person. It gives us great pleasure to be associated with Tinder on this bold move."

Tinder's General Manager, Taru Kapoor said that this was a step towards making Tinder a more inclusive community. Following India's supreme court decriminalising homosexuality, this move of Tinder's is a step in the right direction.

The app will be available for iOS and Android users,