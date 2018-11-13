Home Lifestyle Tech

From agender to pangender, now choose from 23 gender identity options on Tinder India!

Tinder recently announced diverse gender options for their Indian app, which was already available in the US since 2016.

Published: 13th November 2018 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By Online Desk

Popular dating app Tinder has rolled out 'More Genders' feature in India which gives the user 23 options to chose from. Since 2017, when the app was launched, it had only two options; Male and Female. Now you can edit your profile and chose a suitable gender and you are good to go.

According to Tinder's blog, the new feature of diverse gender options has been rolled out in support of Transgender Awareness Week which started on November 12.  In collaboration with 'The Humsafar Trust', Tinder India is all set to celebrate pride.
A user can type any gender that they feel describes them among the 23 options available in the updated version.

Mentioned below are some of the gender-identity options which Tinder may come up with as it did in UK in 2016:

  • Female to Male
  • Transfeminine
  • Transmasculine
  • Two-Spirit
  • Pangender
  • Genderqueer
  • Neutrois
  • Androgynous
  • Agender

Tinder admits that it hasn't always had the right tools to serve its community in the past, but are now improving. The company is opening up its support channels to users who may have faced issues related to gender identity. They can now mail their concerns to questions@gotinder.com and get their account reviewed.

Once users get the updated version, they can click on 'Edit, press on more and they will be provided with a variety of options. One can choose whatever gender they conform to from the 23 given options.

(Press on 'More' to avail the gender-fluid options. (Tinder Screenshot)

This step comes in after Tinder India rolled out 'My Move' feature that allows only women to contact their matches, hence increasing security.

Speaking to the New Indian Express, Ashok Row Kavi, Chairperson of Humsafar Trust said, "Tinder’s new initiative celebrates the diversity and pluralism and truly represents the idea of India. For numerous Indians who identify as trans and non-binary, this will be chance to be true selves online and in person. It gives us great pleasure to be associated with Tinder on this bold move."

Tinder's General Manager, Taru Kapoor said that this was a step towards making Tinder a more inclusive community.  Following India's supreme court decriminalising homosexuality, this move of Tinder's is a step in the right direction.

The app will be available for iOS and Android users,

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tinder Dating app Gender diversity Tinder India Tinder adds gender

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp