Buy the new Lava Prime Z phone at just Rs 1,900!

The dual-SIM phone is available at more than 72,000 retail outlets in black colour.

Published: 14th November 2018 03:55 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Domestic manufacturer LAVA International on Wednesday launched a new feature phone 'Prime Z' at Rs 1,900.

The device comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and 3D front glass. It features 1200mAh battery and offers up to 32 GB expandable storage.

"Our new offering 'Prime Z' is the most beautiful looking phone you will find in this segment. It has a sleek design and offers a five-day battery back-up too," Tejinder Singh, Head, Product-Feature Phone, Lava International, said in a statement.

"This can be the perfect phone for smartphone users who look for a secondary phone as well as for feature phone users," Singh added.

The dual-SIM phone is available at more than 72,000 retail outlets in black colour.

