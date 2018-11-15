Instagram's new feature to track users' time spent on the app

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is now rolling out its own 'Your Activity' feature that would track how much time users spend on the app.

ALSO READ | Instagram testing new Hindi language support for India

The feature, which lies inside the 'hamburger' icon on the upper right corner of your profile page, includes tools for setting daily time limits and the option to temporarily mute push notifications, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

The feature was announced in August aiming to give users more control over how they interact with social media that may be harmful to the mental health and well-being of the users if used excessively.

Facebook is expected to follow Instagram and add the feature to its activity dashboard, which is to be called 'Your time on Facebook'.

A similar feature called 'Screen Time' has been introduced by Apple on its iOS, and with Google also releasing a 'Digital Wellness' dashboard with Android 9.0, tech companies are thinking about helping users better manage their time using apps, the report added.

The feature is expected to be available for all Instagram users soon.