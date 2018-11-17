Home Lifestyle Tech

Keralite Thomas Kurian to head Google Cloud, replaces Diane Greene

Diane Greene will continue as CEO through January, working with Kurian to ensure a smooth transition.

Published: 17th November 2018 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Android and Google

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Oracle's ex-product chief Thomas Kurian will head Google's cloud division, replacing Diane Greene.

In a blog post Friday, Greene said Kurian will join Google Cloud on November 26 and transition into the leadership role in early 2019.

"I believe that he'll do an amazing job helping to take Google Cloud to the next level. Thomas has 22 years of experience at Oracle; most recently he was President of Product Development," she said.

She will continue as CEO through January, working with Kurian to ensure a smooth transition.

Greene, who will remain a director on the Alphabet board, had joined Google in December 2015 to run its cloud business.".

"After an unbelievably stimulating and productive three years, it's time to turn to the passions I've long had around mentoring and education," she added.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp to delete all chats not saved, updated via Google Drive

Greene said the mentoring will include investing in and helping female founder CEOs who have engineering or science backgrounds.

"I want to encourage every woman engineer and scientist to think in terms of building their own company someday. The world will be a better place with more female founder CEOs," she said.

Greene noted that Google Cloud has moved from having only two significant customers and a collection of startups to having major Fortune 1000 enterprises.

"The cloud space is early and there is an enormous opportunity ahead," she said.

Google had in February announced that its cloud division was generating more than USD 1 billion in quarterly revenue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diane Greene Thomas Kurian Google Google Cloud Oracle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp