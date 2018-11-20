Home Lifestyle Tech

Samsung Galaxy A9 with quad-camera launched in India, pricing starts Rs 36,990

Citing GfK data, Babbar said Samsung had 58.4 per cent share in value terms and 62 per cent in volume terms of the above Rs 30,000 smartphone category.

Published: 20th November 2018 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Korean electronics major Samsung Tuesday launched its latest Galaxy A9 smartphone in the Indian market, priced at Rs 36,990 onwards, to strengthen its play in the premium phone market in the country.

The Galaxy A9, which is the world's first device to feature quad-camera setup in a smartphone, has been developed keeping in mind the demands of the millennials, Samsung India General Manager Mobile Business Aditya Babbar said.

Citing GfK data, Babbar said Samsung had 58.4 per cent share in value terms and 62 per cent in volume terms of the above Rs 30,000 smartphone category.

"Galaxy A9 is the perfect companion for Instagram-hungry millennials, letting them shoot in ways they could never do before. We are extremely confident that the A9 will help us further consolidate our position in this segment (Rs 30,000 and above)," he added.

In the above Rs 30,000 category, Samsung competes against the likes of OnePlus and Apple.

As per a Counterpoint report, China's OnePlus maintained its leadership with 30 per cent share of the premium smartphone market in India during the July-September 2018 quarter.

Samsung was the second largest premium brand with 28 per cent market share, followed by Apple (25 per cent), as per Counterpoint's data.

The A9 features 6.3-inch display, octa-core processor, 128 GB internal memory (expandable upto 512GB), and 3,800mAh battery.

It will be available in two versions -- 6GB and 8GB RAM.

The rear quad-camera set up includes main camera (24MP), telephoto (10MP), ultra Wide (8MP) and depth (5MP).

The phone has a 24MP front camera.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samsung Galaxy A9 South Korea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp