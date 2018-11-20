Samsung Galaxy A9 with quad-camera launched in India, pricing starts Rs 36,990

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Korean electronics major Samsung Tuesday launched its latest Galaxy A9 smartphone in the Indian market, priced at Rs 36,990 onwards, to strengthen its play in the premium phone market in the country.

The Galaxy A9, which is the world's first device to feature quad-camera setup in a smartphone, has been developed keeping in mind the demands of the millennials, Samsung India General Manager Mobile Business Aditya Babbar said.

Citing GfK data, Babbar said Samsung had 58.4 per cent share in value terms and 62 per cent in volume terms of the above Rs 30,000 smartphone category.

"Galaxy A9 is the perfect companion for Instagram-hungry millennials, letting them shoot in ways they could never do before. We are extremely confident that the A9 will help us further consolidate our position in this segment (Rs 30,000 and above)," he added.

In the above Rs 30,000 category, Samsung competes against the likes of OnePlus and Apple.

As per a Counterpoint report, China's OnePlus maintained its leadership with 30 per cent share of the premium smartphone market in India during the July-September 2018 quarter.

Samsung was the second largest premium brand with 28 per cent market share, followed by Apple (25 per cent), as per Counterpoint's data.

The A9 features 6.3-inch display, octa-core processor, 128 GB internal memory (expandable upto 512GB), and 3,800mAh battery.

It will be available in two versions -- 6GB and 8GB RAM.

The rear quad-camera set up includes main camera (24MP), telephoto (10MP), ultra Wide (8MP) and depth (5MP).

The phone has a 24MP front camera.