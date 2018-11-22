Now block other users in exporting your email in LinkedIn

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: LinkedIn has introduced a new privacy setting that blocks other users from exporting your email address. The purpose behind introducing the new setting is to reduce spam and protect users' privacy.

However, the move could prove disastrous for businesses, recruiters, and anyone else attempting to export email addresses of their connections, TechCrunch reported.

The new option is available under Privacy Settings. The 'Allow your connections to download your email [address of user] in their data export?" is toggled to 'No' by default, preventing anyone who is using the Archive tool for exporting data have access to the email address. (ANI)