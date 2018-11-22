This smart hotel in China lets you use WeChat to book room, check in, order breakfast

By ANI

SHANGHAI: Given there is so much everyday dependency on own smartphones, China's biggest app WeChat decided to partner InterContinental to make a smartphone even more indispensable.

The two companies have opened a new smart hotel in Shanghai where right from booking a room to checking in, you can use your smartphone as key cards, The Verge reported.

The hotel is 88 feet underground, but it is well-connected to offer seamless internet services.

Once a guest completes the reservation, they verify their identity at the hotel through facial recognition and collect their digital key card. Through WeChat, guests can also order room service, make payments, set the temperature of the room, adjust curtains and lighting, and so on.