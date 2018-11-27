Home Lifestyle Tech

Many antivirus apps on Google Play ‘dubious’

A recent survey assessing 200 antivirus apps available on Google Play found a number of them were either dubious, deceptive, ineffective or down right unsafe.

Published: 27th November 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

As of now, 41 of the flagged apps have been removed from Google Play

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: How effective are mobile phone anti-virus applications? A recent survey assessing 200 antivirus apps available on Google Play found a number of them were either dubious, deceptive, ineffective or downright unsafe.

The report Anti-Virus Comparative reveals 79 antiviruses detected less than 30 per cent of Android malware and had a very high false alarm rate on clean files. A few of these flagged apps include AndroHelm, ANTI VIRUS Security, ARSdev, AVC Security Joint Stock Company, AZ Super Tools and others.

The report said, “We consider those apps to be risky, as they are either dubious or unsafe. In a few cases, the apps are simply buggy, e.g. because they have poorly implemented a third-party engine... Some of the apps were detecting only a handful of very old malware.”

The survey looked into 2,000 common Android malware threats of 2017. Since the samples were old, the detection rate was on an average 90 per cent, though 100 per cent could have been achieved easily. However, the ones that were flagged in the study had detection rates ranging from 87 per cent to as low as 37.6 per cent.

As of now, 41 of the flagged apps have been removed from Google Play. Most of the apps which were removed were found to be developed by “software manufacturers not focused on security business. That is, developers who make all kinds of apps and are in the advertisement business or just want to have an Android protection app in their portfolio for publicity reasons”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
antivirus apps Google Play Fake antivirus apps mobile phone anti-virus applications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp