Home Lifestyle Tech

UC Browser launches version 12.9.7 with faster speed

To better feed the local appetite for short video in a social scenario, UC Browser now displays WhatsApp Status videos in the form of video feed, for quicker viewing and downloading.

Published: 29th November 2018 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: UC Browser, the world's No. 1 third-party mobile browser of UCWeb, has launched version 12.9.7 in a bid to offer faster downloading and richer content to its wide user base of 130 million. UC has also redesigned the UI to offer trendy and enjoyable video content.

As a user-oriented content platform, besides fast browsing and downloading, UC Browser provides enjoyable and customized contents for trendy topics, entertainment, cricket and politics through UC News Feed. UC prioritizes users' needs and includes 15 local languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Marathi etc.

UC Browser has initiated the "Find Diyas, Win Prizes" campaign to mark the launch of this update. With the gravity sensor feature, users can move their phones to investigate every corner to find Diyas for surprises such as UCoins and smartphones. Meanwhile, UC Centre has become more inclusive with more credit tasks. It is more effortless for users to earn UCoins. As a result, Rs 130 crore can be redeemed by millions of users through UC Centre every week, which subjects to the terms and conditions.

As an international Internet company, UCWeb aspires to bring the best browsing and content experience to every user," stated Damon Xi, General Manager of UCWeb India & Indonesia, Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, "UCWeb values user demands and experience in Indian market. For local users, a single-tool products are no longer be able to fully meet their users' needs. The upgrade of the browser will further fulfill the mission of UCWeb to continuously satisfy localized browsing experience and content consumption."

Enjoyable and Interactive

Version 12.9.7 has made upgrades on video content exclusively for Indian market. To better feed the local appetite for short video in a social scenario, UC Browser now displays WhatsApp Status videos in the form of video feed, for quicker viewing and downloading.

Users can log on WhatsApp to share or download status videos via UC Browser, sharing daily happiness with families and friends. According to internal study at UCWeb, short videos have garnered increasing popularity in India. UC Browser has split the original video tap into "UC Show" and "Recommend" featuring vertical and horizontal short videos respectively. Also, UC Show supports non-buffering with WiFi connection.

Immersive and Faster

To provide speedy and an efficient experience to users, UC Browser continues to employ advanced technology and design to optimize the functions. While keeping the browser fast, UC has upgraded the user interface to make it all-in-one and immersive. The color of the status bar is now consistent with that of the browser, featuring a refreshed look. Website recommendations are redesigned as Topsites, an aggregation of popular sites catering to users' diversified interests and navigation habits.

Rewarding

Users can now obtain more UCoins with the addition of credit tasks. Besides reading, sharing and commenting on news, users will be rewarded with 5 UCoins each by finishing tasks of searching, website viewing, video playing, bookmarking and downloading. The aforementioned upgraded functions will concurrently contribute to more UCoins, which can be exchanged for prizes. Besides, users will be able to redeem these coins for rupees - which would be Rs. 130 crore in total through UC Centre every week.

With a brand-new homepage, richer video content and trendier status, UC users can embark an extraordinary journey with UCWeb!

Top features of UC Browser 12.9.7:

  • UC Centre: Rs. 130 crore ready for grabs through UC Centre every week
  • Enjoyable Content: More customized content for trendy topics, entertainment, cricket and politics on UC News Feed
  • New Homepage: Support New UI and festival themes
  • Trendy Status: Download interesting status videos to share with friends
  • Video Channel: Tap the 'video' tab on homepage toolbar to find more funny short videos!
  • Video Preload: Start video play without long wait. (NewsVoir)
Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UC Browser UC browser upgrade faster internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp