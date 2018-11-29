UC Browser launches version 12.9.7 with faster speed

By ANI

NEW DELHI: UC Browser, the world's No. 1 third-party mobile browser of UCWeb, has launched version 12.9.7 in a bid to offer faster downloading and richer content to its wide user base of 130 million. UC has also redesigned the UI to offer trendy and enjoyable video content.

As a user-oriented content platform, besides fast browsing and downloading, UC Browser provides enjoyable and customized contents for trendy topics, entertainment, cricket and politics through UC News Feed. UC prioritizes users' needs and includes 15 local languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Marathi etc.

UC Browser has initiated the "Find Diyas, Win Prizes" campaign to mark the launch of this update. With the gravity sensor feature, users can move their phones to investigate every corner to find Diyas for surprises such as UCoins and smartphones. Meanwhile, UC Centre has become more inclusive with more credit tasks. It is more effortless for users to earn UCoins. As a result, Rs 130 crore can be redeemed by millions of users through UC Centre every week, which subjects to the terms and conditions.

As an international Internet company, UCWeb aspires to bring the best browsing and content experience to every user," stated Damon Xi, General Manager of UCWeb India & Indonesia, Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, "UCWeb values user demands and experience in Indian market. For local users, a single-tool products are no longer be able to fully meet their users' needs. The upgrade of the browser will further fulfill the mission of UCWeb to continuously satisfy localized browsing experience and content consumption."

Enjoyable and Interactive

Version 12.9.7 has made upgrades on video content exclusively for Indian market. To better feed the local appetite for short video in a social scenario, UC Browser now displays WhatsApp Status videos in the form of video feed, for quicker viewing and downloading.

Users can log on WhatsApp to share or download status videos via UC Browser, sharing daily happiness with families and friends. According to internal study at UCWeb, short videos have garnered increasing popularity in India. UC Browser has split the original video tap into "UC Show" and "Recommend" featuring vertical and horizontal short videos respectively. Also, UC Show supports non-buffering with WiFi connection.

Immersive and Faster

To provide speedy and an efficient experience to users, UC Browser continues to employ advanced technology and design to optimize the functions. While keeping the browser fast, UC has upgraded the user interface to make it all-in-one and immersive. The color of the status bar is now consistent with that of the browser, featuring a refreshed look. Website recommendations are redesigned as Topsites, an aggregation of popular sites catering to users' diversified interests and navigation habits.

Rewarding

Users can now obtain more UCoins with the addition of credit tasks. Besides reading, sharing and commenting on news, users will be rewarded with 5 UCoins each by finishing tasks of searching, website viewing, video playing, bookmarking and downloading. The aforementioned upgraded functions will concurrently contribute to more UCoins, which can be exchanged for prizes. Besides, users will be able to redeem these coins for rupees - which would be Rs. 130 crore in total through UC Centre every week.

With a brand-new homepage, richer video content and trendier status, UC users can embark an extraordinary journey with UCWeb!

Top features of UC Browser 12.9.7: