Google's 'Project Stream' to let users stream full games in Chrome

The Internet giant is working to publicly test "Project Stream" with a limited number of participants on October 5 by letting them play "Assassin's Creed Odyssey" for free in its Chrome browser.

Published: 02nd October 2018 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

SAN FRANSISCO: Aiming to solve the issues around interactive video streaming, Google has announced "Project Stream" that allows Google Chrome users to stream full video games.

"We've been working on 'Project Stream', a technical test to solve some of the biggest challenges of streaming. For this test, we're going to push the limits with one of the most demanding applications for streaming a blockbuster video game," Catherine Hsiao, Product Manager, Google, wrote in a blog post late on Monday.

The Internet giant is working to publicly test "Project Stream" with a limited number of participants on October 5 by letting them play "Assassin's Creed Odyssey" for free in its Chrome browser.

"The idea of streaming such graphically-rich content that requires near-instant interaction between the game controller and the graphics on the screen poses a number of challenges.

"When streaming TV or movies, consumers are comfortable with a few seconds of buffering at the start, but streaming high-quality games requires latency measured in milliseconds, with no graphic degradation," Hsiao added.

According to Google developers, the beta test is aimed at pushing the limits of the programme.

The streaming-game space includes other players such as Sony with its PlayStation Now. However, it has not exactly solved the lag issue yet.

