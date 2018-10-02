Home Lifestyle Tech

Twitter India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti with customised emoji

The "Gandhi Emoji" was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the micro-blogging site, which features a caricature of the Father of the Nation.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Twitter India on Tuesday celebrated 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with the announcement of a new customised "Gandhi Emoji".

The "Gandhi Emoji" was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the micro-blogging site, which features a caricature of the Father of the Nation.

"Users in India and across the world can use the "Gandhi Emoji" by using the hashtags #GandhiJayanti, #MKGandhi, #BapuAt150, #MahatmaGandhi, #MyGandhigiri, #MahatmaAt150, #NexusOfGood, among others," Twitter India in a statement.

The emoji will be live until October 8. It is available on both Twitter and Twitter Lite.

The micro-blogging site has also celebrated India's Independence Day, Republic Day, Diwali and International Day of Yoga with customised emojis.

