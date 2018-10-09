Home Lifestyle Tech

Google expands Pixel phone screens, undercuts Apple on price

The Pixel 3 will be available Oct. 18 and sell at prices starting at $799. That's $200 below the least expensive iPhone XS that came out last month.

Published: 09th October 2018 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

Google's Pixel 3 phone is on display during the official launch of the new Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL phone at a press conference in New York. (Photo | AFP)

Google's Pixel 3 phone is on display during the official launch of the new Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL phone at a press conference in New York. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Google's new Pixel phones mirror the industry trend moving the devices toward lusher, bigger screens and add new twists on the camera for taking better selfies and other pictures.

The Pixels have barely made a dent in the market since their debut two years ago, but Google is hoping to change that with the latest models unveiled Tuesday at an event in New York.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif. (Photo | AP)

Google uses the phones to highlight what it considers to be best features of its Android operating system, while challenging Apple and Samsung with a device tailored for affluent consumers.

 

The third generation of Pixel phones comes in two sizes, and both feature high-definition screens that span from one edge to another. It's the first time Google has embraced the format, which Apple adopted last year with its ballyhooed iPhone X.

Google is undercutting Apple on the pricing of its phones. It's also hiring photographer Annie Leibovitz to take pictures with the new Pixel in an effort to persuade consumers its camera is superior to the iPhone XS that Apple released last month.

The Pixel 3 will be available Oct. 18 and sell at prices starting at $799. That's $200 below the least expensive iPhone XS.

Google also rolled out a new device called Home Hub that couples a small display screen with an internet-connected speaker. That's similar to Amazon's Echo Show and a new Facebook device called Portal.

But again Google is attacking its rivals on the pricing front. The Home Hub will sell for $149 when it comes to stores Oct. 22. The new version Echo Show starts at $229, while the least expensive Facebook Portal sells for $199.

As usual, the Pixels focus heavily on Google's search engine, maps, digital assistant and YouTube video service.

While all those service are hugely popular, the Pixels so far have generated more media attention than sales. Google has sold an estimated 7 million Pixels over the past two years, almost imperceptible next to the 3.6 billion phones shipped during that time, according to the research firm International Data Corp.

Google doesn't disclose its phone shipments, unlike Apple, which has sold about 388 million iPhones since the first Pixel came out in October 2016.

"If you have a Google tattoo on you, then these are the phones for you," IDC analyst Ramon Llamas said of the Pixel's limited appeal so far.

Google has been somewhat restrained in its distribution and marketing of the Pixel phones, Llamas said, because it doesn't want to alienate Samsung and hundreds of other device makers that feature Android in their own phones. Because Android highlights Google services, it's key to Google's business of selling ads through its search engine and other mobile apps.

The iPhone also features Google's search engine, but Google may be paying Apple as much as $9 billion annually for that privilege, based on the estimates of Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Google's new Pixel phones Pixel 3 Google Pixel 3 iPhone X Pixel phones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap