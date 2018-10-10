Instagram unveil new tools to limit bullying

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram on Tuesday announced their latest tools to help combat bullying, including a new way to identify and report bullying in photos.

The company is using Machine Learning (ML) technology to proactively detect bullying in photos and their captions.

"This change will help us identify and remove significantly more bullying -- and it's a crucial next step since many people who experience or observe bullying don't report it," Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said in a blogpost.

"It will also help us protect our youngest community members since teens experience higher rates of bullying online than others," Mosseri added.

Recently, Mosseri replaced Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger as the new head who abruptly announced their departure in September. The new technology has begun to roll out and will continue to in the coming weeks.

A few months ago, the company introduced a bullying comment filter to proactively detect and hide bullying comments from Feed, Explore and Profile.

"We are now adding this filter to comments on live videos to ensure that "Live" remains a safe and fun place to authentically connect with your friends and interests. This is now globally available for all live videos," Mosseri said.