Home Lifestyle Tech

Bose refreshes smart speaker, soundbar categories in India

The audio systems would be available for purchase from Thursday at Bose stores, select re-sellers and online platforms.

Published: 11th October 2018 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) US-based audio equipment maker Bose on Thursday added new devices to its wireless smart speaker and soundbar categories for the Indian market.

The newly launched "Home Speaker 500" and "Soundbar 500" and "Soundbar 700" are priced at Rs 39,000, Rs 59,000 and Rs 79,000, respectively.

"It takes just one 'Home Speaker 500' to deliver true stereo separation. Our 'Soundbar 700 and 500' are thin and discreet with jaw-dropping surround sound.

"Combined with Alexa, they combine Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for unbeatable ease of use, can be mixed and matched to play in sync or separately," said Doug Cunningham, Category Manager, Consumer Electronics Division, Bose.

With buttons for basic functionality, the wireless smart speaker also comes with two custom drivers pointed in opposite directions to reflect sound off surrounding walls -- separate instruments to the far left and right -- and place vocals where the artist did to deliver audio without artificial effects or distortion, the company said in a statement.

Focusing on the home theatre set-up, both the soundbars could be wall-mounted or expanded with a wireless bass module and rear speakers.

The 78cm-long "Soundbar 500" is small and thin and would allow users to easily switch from audio for video to music.

The 96cm-long "Soundbar 700" comes packed with technologies capable of sending multiple channels of a soundtrack or song throughout a space, placing discrete sound in places where there are no speakers, QuietPort technology to deliver exceptional detail and depth.

To manage the TV or other connected equipment, "Soundbar 700" also comes with a universal remote.

The audio systems would be available for purchase from Thursday at Bose stores, select re-sellers and online platforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Bose Bose speaker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp