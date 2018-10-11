Nokia 3.1 Plus, reloaded 8110 now in India

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the festive season, Finnish company HMD Global that makes Nokia smartphones on Thursday launched Nokia 3.1 Plus at Rs 11,499 that will be available in India from October 19.

The smartphone features 6-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and sports 13MP+5MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera.

"It's a great phone, I really expect this phone to do well in the market," Ajey Mehta, Vice President, and Country Head-India, HMD Global, told IANS.

"This, we do believe, the product is predominantly for offline consumers," Mehta added

The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor and houses a 3500mAh battery. The company claims the battery can last up to 2 days.

"The Nokia 3.1 Plus is designed for India and is coming first to India. What better time than this festive season to announce this new smartphone," Mehta told reporters here.

Airtel subscribers on Nokia 3.1 Plus can also get 1TB of 4G data on a plan of Rs 199 or above.

The company also announced that the reloaded Nokia 8110 will now be available in India. Priced at Rs 5,999, the device will be available from October 24. The Nokia 8110 features the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform.

The Nokia 8110 delivers VoLTE calling and is perfect for anyone who wants a 4G feature phone. Both the devices will be available across top mobile retailers in India and on Nokia.com/phones.